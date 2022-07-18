Monkeypox: 5 patients in eastern Riverside County

Two more men are being treated for "confirmed/probable" monkeypox in eastern Riverside County, News Channel 3 learned Monday.

This brings the total number of patients in the county who are considered likely or confirmed to have the virus to five. All of them are residents of eastern Riverside County, which includes Coachella Valley.

Of the two newer cases, health officials tell News Channel 3 that one of them is a man under the age of 35, who is hospitalized. The other is a man under 60.

For reference, at the beginning of June, there was one probable case of monkeypox in Riverside County.

Last week, two more probable cases were reported. Both of those were in men under the age of 60 years.

Earlier in July, one of the cases was confirmed to be monkeypox by the CDC.

News Channel 3 had previously confirmed this patient was treated in the Coachella Valley at an Eisenhower Health facility.

A spokesperson for Riverside County's Health Department, Jose Arballo, said residents are being screened for monkeypox.

"Not every rash is monkey box, and not every rash would be where he would be, it would necessitate testing, you have to take the entire picture into consideration," said Arballo.

Talk to your doctor if:

You believe you were exposed to Monkeypox

OR

OR You develop symptoms, such as fever, headache muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills exhaustion or a rash that looks like pimples or blisters

Residents are encouraged to review the CDC’s tips for preventing exposure to monkeypox.

From Riverside County Health:

You can see a full list of symptoms at: https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/symptoms.html

To learn more, or if you believe you have been exposed to Monkeypox, call (951) 358-5107.

