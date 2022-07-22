Two teenagers killed in Coachella shooting; Family identifies victims

News Channel 3 has learned the two people killed in a shooting on Wednesday night in Coachella were teenagers.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports that a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female have died. Both were found at the scene with apparent gun shot wounds.

Balloons, candles, and flowers now mark the site of a shooting that left two teenagers dead in #Coachella. As the memorial grows, the search for suspects continues. What we know now: https://t.co/MNGlHRnE79 pic.twitter.com/jUfCDmlr8o — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) July 22, 2022

One death was determined that day. The second death was confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Family identified the victims as Brandon Anguiano, 16, & Jestine Carrillo, 17.

"My brother Brandon Anguiano and Jestine Carrillo, his girlfriend were victims of a terrible gun violence" - Writes Brandon's sister

A GoFundMe page has been started in honor of the two victims.

According to family, Brandon was involved in the boxing industry.

"Brandon was loved by so many. At such a young age he impacted the boxing industry. Not only was he seen as a role model by younger kids but also older ones. The dedication and love he put into that sport showed. He was one of the very best at it, and the speed that little boy had was just impressive. I know for sure he would’ve been champion like he always dreamed of." - Caption on GoFundMe page

Brandon Anguiano as a young boy in boxing (Photos courtesy of Raul Lau)

The shooting happened at around 8:11 p.m. on the 86000 block of Calle Geranio, east of Tyler Street.

Witnesses told deputies they saw two people shooting at a vehicle in the area, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3. Those two suspects had left before deputies arrived on site.

No arrests has been made at this time. Deputies say those suspects "are currently outstanding."

The suspects were described as two males wearing all-black clothing. They were last seen heading in the direction of a nearby apartment complex.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

If you have any information, contact the Thermal Sheriff's Station at (760) 863-8990. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.