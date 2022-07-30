Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus hosts school supplies drive

"Chorus Cares" is a Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus program providing outreach Initiatives throughout the Coachella Valley.

On Saturday, the group will be accepting school supply donations at the Mizell Center Parking Lot, 480 South Sunrise Way, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The program will be doing a School Supplies Drive for two elementary schools to gather the supplies needed for the 2022-2023 school year. The schools are Vista del Monte Elementary School in Palm Springs and Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School in Indio

Items needed:

Pencils

Glue sticks (not hot glue sticks)

Plastic pencil/pen holders

Child scissors

Spiral notebooks (large rule)

Paper folders,

Crayons (8-24 per pack)

Loose-leaf notebook paper (large rule)

There are two ways to drop off supplied. For a touchless drop-off, you can put supplies in your trunk and volunteers will take them out at the drop-off point. Or, you can hand them to volunteers as you pull up.

Donations of cash, check, credit card will also be accepted. The groups is asking donors to put cash or checks in an envelope labeled “Chorus Cares."

PSGMC will also have its “Dip Jar” onsite, so that you can donate in increments of $20. Pay by credit card here by clicking the “Chorus Cares” link under the heading “Give/Donate.” School supplies will be bought with the donations received.

“The Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus is excited to announce the launch of our annual School Supplies Drive. While singing is our forte, our mission includes supporting the culturally diverse community in which we live. The School Supplies Drive is one of the tangible outreach initiatives, which reflect our values to promote civic responsibility, life-long learning, and singing. We invite you to join us in our efforts to collect much needed school supplies for two local elementary schools. The generous support of our community never ceases to amaze me,” said Victor Culatta, PSGMC Community Outreach Committee Chair.

For more information on a variety of ways to support or join the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus, visit their website.