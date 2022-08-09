County reports 10 new Monkeypox cases in Coachella valley

Riverside County announced eleven more probable/confirmed Monkeypox cases Tuesday morning. According the Riverside County Health in a tweet by Jose Arballo, all are men between 20 and 70; 10 are from Coachella Valley and one from western Riverside County.

The county also confirmed that this makes a total of 70 confirmed/probable Monkeypox cases in Riverside County, with 66 cases in the Coachella Valley.

Resources

There are a number of ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including:

Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus

Avoiding close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

Practicing good hand hygiene

People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. Rash should always be well covered until completely healed.

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

Avoiding contact with infected animals

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, resulting from infectious rashes and scabs, though respiratory secretions and bodily fluids exchanged during extended physical episodes, such as sexual intercourse, can also lead to transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever and fatigue. There is no specific treatment. People who have been infected with smallpox, or have been vaccinated for it, may have immunity to monkeypox.