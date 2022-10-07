First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms

The cleanup from Thursday night's haboob continues into Friday.

"The dust storm we experienced is because of a thunderstorm," explains Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson. "Those thunderstorms were in Imperial County. As they traveled towards the west, they were picking up sand and dust."

"If the thunderstorm is strong enough and you can have a strong enough outflow: that's the air that comes out of the thunderstorm from the cloud down to the ground. It hits the ground and then it fans out."

Because we live in a desert, what's on our ground is sand and dust. It's a very dry, arid environment. That's why dust storms are so common in the desert southwest.

When that wind hits the surface, it begins to move out parallel to the surface. Along the way, it picks up sand and dust. The sediment and wind combine to make a wall of dust.

The haboob is a dust storm that formed from the outflow of thunderstorms.

"That wall of dust just continued to expand and of course," Haley explained, "right around the Salton Sea. There's a lack of elevation. There's nothing to block it and it moved right into the Coachella Valley."

A radar loop shows how the storms worked their way from east to west across Imperial County. The storms triggered Dust Warnings for Imperial County for San Diego County. Here in the Coachella Valley, we had a Blowing Dust Advisory.

The First Alert Weather Team tracked the haboob as it moved through the Coachella Valley. Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson relayed the Blowing Dust Advisory to viewers shortly after it was issued at 4:07 p.m. Thursday, and provided real-time updates throughout the evening.

Watch a behind-the-scenes look at the weather team's work in the video below.

Morning Meteorologist Patrick Evans explained on Friday that air quality is in the Hazardous range. It's recommended you limit outdoor exposure, stay indoors when possible, and wear a mask outdoors if you can.

