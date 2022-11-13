Four people shot, with 1 dead in Indio shooting

An ongoing investigation by the Indio Police Department is underway after four people were shot Saturday night.

Indio police officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 6:15 p.m. at Lilac Court and Golden Rod Drive.

Officers discovered that one of the victims was deceased once they arrived on scene. One person remains in critical condition and the other two victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect(s) involved and the situation that led to the shooting is currently unknown.

