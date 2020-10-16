Remains identified as those of couple missing from Coachella Valley, family members say

Missing Couple Mystery

Human remains found in the search for a couple missing from Coachella Valley have been identified as those of Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Moran, according to social media posts by family members.

“It’s a match. It’s a match for Jonathan,” recalled Reynoso's mother in a post on Facebook describing her conversation with an investigator.

Post by Jonathan Reynoso's mother written Friday morning

A post on the Facebook page Find Audrey Moran reads in part, "....Today we have received the long-awaited call on DNA confirmation.....our Audrey has been found."

Both posts thanked investigators. News Channel 3 has reached out to the families, investigators, and prosecutors for more information on this development.

In August, Manuel Rios, Eric Rios, Jesus Ruiz Jr., Abraham Fregoso Jr., Aaron Fernando Bernal and Adilene Ines Castaneda all previously pleaded not guilty to charges filed in connection with the murders of Audrey Moran, 26, and Jonathan Reynoso, 28, who disappeared on May 10, 2017.

The defendants were arrested in batches of three in June and July. Bianco said previously that the victims were known to their alleged killers, but would not comment further.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said in June that investigators had discovered what were believed to be the couple's remains in an unspecified location in the Coachella Valley. He said the DNA results, however, were pending.

Special section: Missing Couple Mystery