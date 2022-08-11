Riverside County reports 5 new monkeypox cases; 4 of those are in the Coachella Valley

Riverside County has reported five new probable/confirmed cases of monkeypox on Thursday. The county now has a total of 76 probable/confirmed cases.

Four of today's new cases are residents from the Coachella Valley. The other cases was from western Riverside County. Health officials said all five cases are men between the ages of 30 and 60 years old.

70 of the county's 76 cases are in the Coachella Valley.

On Monday, Riverside County Public Health Officer Geoffrey Leung proclaimed a Public Health Emergency due to the growing number of Monkeypox cases. The county Board of Supervisors has until Monday to ratify the action.

Officials said they hope the proclamation will show the community that Public Health views Monkeypox as a threat to all county residents. Leung added that the move could help as local officials lobby for additional vaccine doses, which has been in limited supply.

On Wednesday, News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia spoke with locals about the push for more monkeypox vaccines and the growing concern about its availability before upcoming Pride events.

At this time, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has allocated a limited number of JYNNEOS vaccine doses to Riverside County. JYNNEOS is licensed for adults 18 years and over. It is administered as a two dose injection series in the upper arm at least four weeks apart.

Riverside County is also working with community partners to provide Tecovirimat (TPOXX) for infected patients who are at higher risk of severe disease from monkeypox.

At this time, most patients have not required TPOXX and symptoms have resolved on their own with symptom management strategies.

Monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, hugging, massaging, and cuddling. Monkeypox can spread through touching materials used by a person with monkeypox that haven’t been cleaned, such as clothing and bedding. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact. Vaccination helps to protect against monkeypox when given before or shortly after an exposure.

There are number of ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including:

Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus

Avoiding close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

Practicing good hand hygiene

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. Rash should always be well covered until completely healed.

