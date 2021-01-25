GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio announces he won’t run for reelection

National Politics

Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio announced Monday that he will not run for reelection after his current term in office ends in 2022.

“I feel fortunate to have been entrusted by the people of Ohio to represent them in the US Senate. Today, I am announcing that I have made a decision not to run again in 2022,” Portman said in a statement.

“This is a tough time to be in public service,” the senator said, adding, “For many of the issues I am most passionate about, I will continue to make a difference outside of the Senate, beyond 2022. In the meantime, I am hopeful that President Biden will follow through on his inaugural pledge to reach across the aisle, and I am prepared to work with him and his administration if he does. I was on the bipartisan call yesterday on a new COVID-19 package. I hope the Administration will work with us on a more targeted approach that focuses on things like vaccine distribution, testing and getting kids back to school.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.