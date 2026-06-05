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Coachella to interview councilmember candidates in special meeting today

KESQ
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today at 10:48 AM
Published 10:15 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Coachella is holding a special meeting today to interview the 10 candidates for its councilmember vacancy.

The meeting will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the Coachella Library.

There are 10 applicants for the vacancy that will be interviewed today. The list is available below. An 11th applicant, Linda Flores, is listed as having moved out of the county, according to the city.

No. Applicant Voter Registration Verified
 1 Jose TorresYes
 2 Juan M. MartinezYes
 3 Dr. Sandra Luz Hernandez-ArellanoYes
 4 Salem PenalosaYes
 5 Martin Pallares PerezYes
 6 Jonathan ZambranoYes
 7 Andrew GallegosYes
 8 Isaac ZepedaYes
 9 Yavonne ZapataYes
 10 Eva LaraYes
 11 Linda FloresMoved out of County - Not Registered
*Click on the highlighted name to read application

There was no word on when the council would vote to possibly approve a candidate; however, officials told News Channel 3 / Telemundo 15 that they hope to vote today.

The city has until June 10 to fill the empty council seat.

Check Out: Latest on Coachella Data Center Controversy

Coachella is seeking to fill the seat left vacant when Dr. Frank Figueroa was appointed mayor. Figueroa replaced longtime mayor Steven Hernandez, who resigned in March after pleading guilty to a conflict of interest charge. He will also fill the position until November, finishing up the remainder of Hernandez's term

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

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