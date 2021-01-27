Homeland Security issues bulletin over heightened threat environment following inauguration

National Politics

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued a threat bulletin due to the potential for violence from extremists that object to the presidential transition, hold anti-government views or are motivated by other false narratives.

Acting DHS Security Secretary David Pekoske issued the National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin “due to a heightened threat environment across the United States,” which DHS believes will persist in the weeks following the presidential Inauguration.

“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” the bulletin reads.

Earlier this month, CNN reported that discussions were underway about raising the terrorism threat level, according to two sources familiar with the discussions at the time.

The National Terrorism Advisory System — which replaced color-coded alerts of the Homeland Security Advisory System — falls under the Department of Homeland Security. Advisories are pushed out in the event of an imminent or elevated threat to the public.

The last advisory issued stemmed from an Iran-related terrorism threat to the United States last January.

