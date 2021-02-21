Biden to mark upcoming 500,000 US Covid-19 deaths with candle lighting ceremony

National Politics

With the US approaching 500,000 Covid-19 deaths, plans are underway for President Joe Biden to mark the moment this week.

The President is planning to deliver remarks and hold a candle lighting ceremony at the White House around sundown as soon as Monday, if the threshold is crossed, a White House official said. First lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also participate.

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration was working on plans so the President could use his “own voice and platform to take a moment to remember the people whose lives have been lost, the families who are still suffering.”

One day before taking office, Biden, Harris and their spouses held a somber ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the 400,000 lives lost to Covid-19 in the US.

“To heal we must remember,” Biden said at the time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.