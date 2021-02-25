House Freedom Caucus members question Liz Cheney’s leadership again after her latest Trump comments

National Politics

House Freedom Caucus members questioned GOP conference chairwoman Liz Cheney‘s leadership — again — at a news conference Thursday after the Wyoming Republican congresswoman’s comments that she believes former President Donald Trump shouldn’t play a role in the Republican Party.

The reaction highlights the divide within House Republicans about the former president as GOP leadership as well as a rank-and-file members navigate their political future now that Trump is out of office but still influencing the party.

“That was one of the most outrageous statements, but it was consistent with four other statements she’s made in the last few weeks,” Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican, responded. “Some of us in this group led a charge to remove Mrs. Cheney as the leader of the Republican conference. I do not believe she is able to carry that out any further.”

He added: “I also think she’s absolutely devoid of any kind of political reading of what’s going on in the Republican Party in this country.”

Cheney’s office did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Biggs’ remarks come a day after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, and Cheney were both asked whether Trump should be speaking at CPAC this weekend, with both giving very different answers.

McCarthy responded, “Yes, he should,” when asked at a news conference if the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, should allow the former president to speak.

Cheney, however, responded, “That’s up to CPAC, I’ve been clear, my views about President Trump and the extent to which following — the extent to which following January 6th, I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

Freedom Caucus member Chip Roy of Texas said he believed Cheney’s comments were “purposeful” and “shortsighted.”

“Yesterday, Liz forfeited her right to be chair of the Republican conference,” he said. “You cannot stand up and make a statement that is so completely out of step of the Republican conference where the American people who support President Trump are. I think it is unfortunate she made those remarks, I think it was shortsighted, but I also think it was purposeful and I think that’s the problem.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican known for her incendiary language, also slammed Cheney, calling her a “fool.”

“Liz Cheney and any other Republican that wants to make statements against President Donald Trump is a fool,” Greene said. “They are disconnected with the base, they’re disconnected with Republican voters.”

Earlier this month, Cheney easily survived a House Republican Conference vote to remain in her leadership spot, though she has faced criticism for her outspoken support of impeaching Trump, which she and nine other House Republicans voted to do in January.