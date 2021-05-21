Here are the 63 Republicans who voted against the anti-Asian hate crimes bill

National Politics

When the House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved legislation intended to counter a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes amid the coronavirus pandemic, 62 GOP members voted against the measure, which was also opposed by one Republican senator when it cleared that chamber last month.

The bill, which is likely to be signed by President Joe Biden, would create a new position at the Justice Department to expedite review of potential Covid-19-related hate crimes and incidents reported at the federal, state or local level. It would also direct the departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to work with community-based organizations to issue guidance raising awareness of hate crimes during the pandemic, and would require the US attorney general to issue guidance to work with state and local law enforcement agencies to establish online reporting of them.

The lone Republican senator to oppose the measure in April was Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who said at the time that his opposition stemmed from what he called “big free speech questions.”

One Republican member of Congress, Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, said after the House vote that he had voted “nay” by mistake, intended to vote “yea,” and had the error noted as part of a statement for the congressional record. Cole is still listed as one of the 62 “nay” votes listed on the House Clerk’s official tally.

Here are the House Republicans who voted against the legislation:

Robert Aderholt of Alabama

Rick Allen of Georgia

Jodey Arrington of Texas

Brian Babin of Texas

Jim Banks of Indiana

Andy Biggs of Arizona

Dan Bishop of North Carolina

Laurne Boebert of Colorado

Mo Brooks of Alabama

Ted Budd of North Carolina

Tim Burchett of Tennessee

Kat Cammack of Florida

Jerry Carl of Alabama

Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina

Michael Cloud of Texas

Andrew Clyde of Georgia

Tom Cole of Oklahoma

Warren Davidson of Ohio

Byron Donalds of Florida

Jeff Duncan of South Carolina

Virginia Foxx of North Carolina

Matt Gaetz of Florida

Louie Gohmert of Texas

Bob Good of Virginia

Lance Gooden of Texas

Paul Gosar of Arizona

Mark Green of Tennessee

Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

Michael Guest of Mississippi

Andy Harris of Maryland

Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee

Kevin Hern of Oklahoma

Yvette Herrell of New Mexico

Jody Hice of Georgia

Clay Higgins of Louisiana

Ronny Jackson of Texas

Mike Johnson of Louisiana

Jim Jordan of Ohio

Trent Kelly of Mississippi

Doug LaMalfa of California

Barry Loudermilk of Georgia

Nancy Mace of South Carolina

Tracey Mann of Kansas

Thomas Massie of Kentucky

Tom McClintock of California

Mary Miller of Illinois

Alex Mooney of West Virginia

Barry Moore of Alabama

Ralph Norman of South Carolina

Steven Palazzo of Mississippi

Gary Palmer of Alabama

Scott Perry of Pennsylvania

August Pfluger of Texas

Tom Rice of South Carolina

John Rose of Tennessee

Matt Rosendale of Montana

David Rouzer of North Carolina

Chip Roy of Texas

John Rutherford of Florida

Greg Steube of Florida

Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin

Randy Weber of Texas

This story has been updated Friday to include a statement from Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma.