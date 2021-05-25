White House expects US to reach 50% adults fully vaccinated on Tuesday

National Politics

The White House expects the US will reach a new milestone on Tuesday when it comes to vaccinations, with 50% of adults becoming fully vaccinated, according to a White House official.

Officials are expected to tout the numbers during today’s coronavirus briefing, CNN has learned.

As of Monday, the US was at 49.8% of adults fully vaccinated, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That means nearly 128.7 million adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden said he wanted 160 million US adults fully vaccinated by July 4.

Overall, 49.4% of the US population age 12 and above has received at least one shot and 39.3% of the US population age 12 and above is fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 was only authorized for teens earlier this month and Moderna said Tuesday morning that its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and appears to be effective in adolescents. The Moderna vaccine is not yet authroized for use in people younger than 18; the company says it plans to submit the results to the US Food and Drug Administration in early June along with a request for authorization to use the vaccine in adolescents.

