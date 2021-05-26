Marjorie Taylor Greene said Democrat should be ‘shamed by everyone’ in 2019 for comparing migrant camps to the Holocaust

National Politics

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who is under fire for likening vaccine requirements to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany, once harshly condemned comparisons of migrant detention camps to the Holocaust as an “embarrassment to our country” that “should be shamed by everyone.”

The comments, made in a since-deleted Facebook live from summer 2019 that was saved by CNN’s KFile, were in response to remarks made by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York in which she compared migrant detention facilities to concentration camps.

“She should be shamed by everyone. That she’s actually using those terms and making that comparison,” Greene said. “And I think it’s an embarrassment to our country, that we actually have a congresswoman that would do such a thing. And I’m calling her out big time.

“I think everyone should call her out. She should never ever make that comparison. It’s insulting, extremely insulting to the families who have family members that were murdered or survived concentration camps. And that just shows you a lot about who she is as a person. And then also anyone that agrees with her and the Democrat party.”

Greene’s office did not return a request for comment from CNN.

In a podcast interview last week, Greene compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to continue to require members of the House to wear masks on the chamber floor to steps the Nazis took to control the Jewish population during the Holocaust.

On Tuesday, House Republican leaders condemned those inflammatory remarks from Greene. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called her comments “appalling.”

Greene again defended her comments on Tuesday, saying in a series of tweets that “attempts to shame, ostracize, and brand Americans who choose not to get vaccinated or wear a mask are reminiscent of the great tyrants of history who did the same to those who would not comply.”