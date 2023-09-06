Skip to Content
National Politics

Federal judge orders Texas to remove floating barriers aimed at deterring migrants on Rio Grande

PHOTO: A barrier of buoys along the Rio Grande, Photo Date: Undated
NBC News / YouTube
PHOTO: A barrier of buoys along the Rio Grande, Photo Date: Undated
By
New
Published 2:21 PM

Originally Published: 06 SEP 23 17:07 ET
By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge ordered Texas to remove floating barriers in the Rio Grande and barred the state from building new or placing additional buoys in the river, according to a Wednesday court filing, marking a victory for the Biden administration.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content