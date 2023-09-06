Federal judge orders Texas to remove floating barriers aimed at deterring migrants on Rio Grande

Originally Published: 06 SEP 23 17:07 ET

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge ordered Texas to remove floating barriers in the Rio Grande and barred the state from building new or placing additional buoys in the river, according to a Wednesday court filing, marking a victory for the Biden administration.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

