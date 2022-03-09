Florida House passes bill creating election police force

By Fredreka Schouten, CNN

The Republican-controlled Florida House on Wednesday night passed a voting overhaul bill that would create a new security office to investigate election crimes and increase penalties for violating the state’s elections laws.

The legislation would establish a scaled-back version of an elections police force first proposed last year by Florida’ GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House vote completes legislative action on the measure, which is now headed to DeSantis for his signature.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.