Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place — again

The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the latest challenge to a federal ban on bump stocks, keeping in place the prohibition on devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger.

By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided taking up a gun-related issue, they also sidestepped the latest challenge to the so-called administrative state.

Under then-President Donald Trump, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives banned bump stock devices in 2019. Trump had ordered a review of the devices after a mass shooting in 2017 in Las Vegas, in which a shooter armed with semiautomatic weapons and bump stock devices opened fire from his hotel suite onto outdoor concertgoers, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds of others.

At issue in the dispute was whether the ATF had exceeded its authority in 2018 by reclassifying bump stocks as machine guns under the National Firearms Act.

Challengers framed their appeal as a separation of powers dispute, arguing that a federal agency — unaccountable to the public — lacked the authority to issue a final rule banning the devices.

Cutting back on the power of federal agencies has been a project of conservatives for years, and the current court — dominated by appointees of Republican presidents — has been receptive to such efforts in other areas, including when it curbed the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to fight climate change last year.

Though the court has denied other cases challenging the bump stock ban in recent years, Monday’s decision contrasts with other decisions the justices have made in matters concerning firearms.

Last year, the court struck down a New York gun law enacted more than a century ago that places restrictions on carrying a concealed handgun outside the home — an opinion marking the widest expansion of gun rights in a decade.

