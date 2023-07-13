Biden celebrates allied unity in Helsinki five years after Trump and Putin’s memorable summit

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Helsinki, Finland (CNN) — President Joe Biden and Nordic leaders came together Thursday to cap off a critical European trip for a summit that carried heavy symbolism both at home and abroad about the president’s vision of America’s role in the world.

The leaders of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland highlighted cooperation with the US in the same site where former President Donald Trump met one-on-one for two hours with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin exactly five years ago this week. That summit saw the then-US president siding with his Russian counterpart over whether the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 election in a stunning rebuke of US intelligence that caused concern both in Washington and in allied capitals around the world.

Five years later, Biden portrayed a vastly different tone. Flanked by allies old and new, he reflected on the addition of Finland and expected addition of Sweden to the NATO alliance amid Putin’s war in Ukraine, saying the decision “was a reminder that the nations around the table not only share a common history, we share common challenges, and I would add, presumptuously, common values.”

“The vision for the world that we all share.. is one that’s more free, more secure, and opportunity’s made available for all,” he told the leaders during the summit at Finland’s presidential palace.

Biden highlighted efforts to coordinate among the group in support of Ukraine.

“Together, we’re standing with the great people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal assault,” he said.

Thursday’s meeting marked the third such summit and the first of the Biden administration. It comes on the heels of a major win for Biden in Vilnius, Lithuania, after Turkey dropped its objections to Sweden’s accession to NATO earlier this week, but also provides the leaders a forum to discuss a range of other pressing issues.

The leaders took a victory lap at the meeting, highlighting momentum after Finland joined NATO and Sweden is set to join the alliance, providing a boost and strong display of unity as Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues. The historic announcement on the eve of the NATO summit represented a stunning about-face from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who stood in the path of Sweden joining NATO for more than a year over a multitude of concerns.

“I’ve been doing this a long time. I don’t think NATO’s ever been stronger,” Biden said during a meeting with President Sauli Niinistö. “I think – it’s a different era. The nature of our relationship, bringing along Sweden as well, makes a gigantic difference.”

The Biden administration led a full-court press in the days leading up to the Vilnius summit, capping months of behind-the-scenes diplomacy to get Turkey to move ahead with Sweden’s accession.

Recalling a conversation with Niinistö as the Finnish leader prepared to seek NATO membership, Biden said, “It took me about three seconds to say yes,” pointing to the “fastest ratification in modern history” for a new NATO member. Finland became the 31st member of the alliance in April.

Finland, Biden said during his meeting with Niinistö, is a “great partner” and an “incredible asset” to NATO.

“We’re deepening our defense cooperation,” Biden said, adding, “Together we’re standing for the shared democratic values.”

Referring to Putin, Biden added, “I said to our friend in the East that he wants the Finland-ization of NATO, and he’ll get the NATO-ization of Finland.”

Among the other issues up for discussion: Arctic security. There is a presence from both China and Russia in the Arctic, an area that’s becoming more accessible due to climate change.

Amid more than 500 days of war in Ukraine, Russia has continued to expand its military bases in the Arctic region, satellite images obtained by CNN months ago showing continued progress fortifying and expanding radar bases and runways in the area.

China is also scaling up its presence in the region.

The US, an Arctic nation itself, is taking its own measures to bolster its engagement in the region.

They are also expected to discuss areas of cooperation on technology, including 5G and artificial intelligence technology. And climate engagement and clean energy will also be key topics during the Helsinki visit.

Later Thursday, Biden and Niinistö hold a joint news conference, marking the first time the US president will field questions from reporters in a formal setting on the weeklong trip.

He returns to Washington in the evening.

