Jeffries brings in $29 million for Democrats in second quarter, taking aim at McCarthy

(CNN) — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries raised $29 million in the second quarter of 2023, bringing in a total of $62.4 million this year.

The New York Democrat’s fundraising haul was $7.3 million more than what House Speaker Kevin McCarthy raised in Q2 – an impressive goal given it’s his first year serving as Democratic leader.

Jeffries’ team raises money, and calculates their fundraising figures differently from McCarthy, though both leaders track these numbers internally. While the speaker raises money through several entities, including his joint fundraising committees, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the McCarthy Victory Fund, the Jeffries’ team calculates his fundraising figures in part by accounting for events he held for candidates with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on behalf of Democratic candidates.

In a statement highlighting the fundraising, Jeffries slammed Republicans and praised his predecessor.

“Building upon the incredibly robust foundation laid by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, House Democrats will continue to aggressively raise the resources necessary to retake the majority next year so we can deliver big results for the American people,”Jeffries said.

McCarthy, meanwhile, raised $21.7 million in the second quarter. However, the California Republican raised slightly more overall in 2023 than Jeffries – bringing in $62.5 million for House GOP candidates this cycle.

Jeffries traveled to 11 states and one territory to fundraise for candidates in the second quarter, including visiting Minnesota, Texas, New York, Maryland, Virginia, California, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Puerto Rico, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee told CNN. The Democratic Leader plans to keep a robust travel schedule in the third quarter, they added, including taking fundraising trips to Nevada, California, Florida, Pennsylvania and Colorado.

