Mar-a-Lago employee overseeing surveillance cameras previously received target letter in Trump classified documents probe

By Zachary Cohen, Kaitlan Collins and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — Yuscil Taveras, a Mar-a-Lago employee who oversees the property’s surveillance cameras, received a target letter from federal prosecutors after former President Donald Trump was first indicted in June on charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office, sources told CNN.

Taveras also met with investigators following the initial indictment in the classified documents case overseen by special counsel Jack Smith, sources said.

While it is unclear whether Taveras is cooperating with prosecutors, some of the new allegations against Trump that were included in a superseding indictment filed last week were based, at least in part, on information he provided during that interview, CNN has learned.

A lawyer for Taveras previously declined to comment to CNN.

The superseding indictment, which adds major accusations against Trump and a new co-defendant to the case, refers to Taveras as “Trump Employee 4,” CNN previously reported.

Unlike Trump’s longtime valet, Walt Nauta, and fellow Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos De Oliveira, Taveras is not currently facing charges in the classified documents case despite having been informed he is a target in the probe.

After receiving the target letter, Taveras changed lawyers because his attorney, Stan Woodward, also represented Nauta, which presented a conflict, sources said.

Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty.

