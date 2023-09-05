Federal court strikes down Alabama’s second attempt to avoid adding another majority-Black congressional district

By Ethan Cohen

(CNN) — A federal court blocked a newly-drawn Alabama congressional map because it didn’t create a second majority-Black district, as the Supreme Court had ordered earlier this year.

In a unanimous decision from a three-judge panel, which had overseen the case before it reached the Supreme Court, the judges wrote that they were “disturbed” by Alabama’s actions in the case.

“We are deeply troubled that the State enacted a map that the State readily admits does not provide the remedy we said federal law requires,” the judges, two of whom were appointed by former President Donald Trump, wrote.

The judges ordered a special master to submit three proposed maps that would create a second Black-majority district by September 25.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

