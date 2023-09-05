Justice Department and Santos campaign aide in possible plea deal talks

By Mark Morales, Kristina Sgueglia and Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — A campaign fundraiser for indicted Rep. George Santos and the Justice Department are mulling a possible plea deal, according to a Tuesday request for a speedy trial waiver from prosecutors.

Samuel Miele is charged in connection with allegedly impersonating a top aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to solicit contributions for Santos’ campaign in 2021.

In the letter sent “on behalf of all parties,” prosecutors said the request is “to accommodate ongoing discovery review and plea negotiations.” Prosecutors also noted they recently made two “substantial discovery productions” and that “negotiations concerning a potential resolution of this case without the need for a trial are active and ongoing.”

“Under these circumstances, the parties respectfully submit that excluding additional Speedy Trial time to accommodate the defendant’s ongoing discovery review and facilitate plea discussions will serve the ends of justice and outweigh the best interests of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial,” the letter states.

Prosecutors first noted “meaningful discussions about possible dispositions of this matter,” in an August filing. A continued status conference was requested for October 6.

The revelation comes the same day prosecutors and lawyers for Santos, a New York Republican, asked to move his upcoming Thursday status conference to October 27, citing additional time to discuss “possible paths forward,” as well as the need for the congressman to have additional time to review what they said was “voluminous discoverable material.”

A judge has not yet signed the proposed orders for the conference dates, according to a spokesperson for the Eastern District of New York.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to 13 federal fraud and money laundering charges. The congressman announced in April that he is running for reelection.

CNN’s Lauren del Valle contributed to this report.