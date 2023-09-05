Skip to Content
READ: Capitol Hill attending physician Brian Monahan’s update on Mitch McConnell

(CNN) — Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell’s office released an update Tuesday about the 81-year-old Kentuckian’s health after he froze in front of cameras last week for the second time in as many months.

The note from Brian Monahan, the Capitol Hill attending physician, says there is no evidence of a stroke, seizure disorder or movement disorder like Parkinson’s disease. Read Monahan’s note below:

