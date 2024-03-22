Rep. Mike Gallagher to leave Congress in April, giving GOP an even narrower majority
By Melanie Zanona, CNN
GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin will resign from Congress early, handing another blow to Speaker Mike Johnson and his razor thin Republican majority.
In a statement, Gallagher confirmed he will resign effective April 19.
NBC News first reported the news of Gallagher’s decision.
The House already has three vacancies – left by two Republicans and one Democrat – and Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado has said he will leave Congress after this week.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
