Trump scheduled for Monday pre-sentencing interview after hush money conviction

By Kaitlan Collins and John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled for a pre-sentencing hearing with a probation officer Monday after his conviction in his hush money trial, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The interview will be virtual and, as CNN previously reported, Trump attorney Todd Blanche will be present.

The hearing is standard and required as part of the pre-sentencing investigation.

NBC News was first to report on the Monday meeting.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.