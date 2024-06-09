Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Trump scheduled for Monday pre-sentencing interview after hush money conviction

<i>Michael M. Santiago/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Former President Donald Trump is seen during his criminal trial in New York City on May 30.
Michael M. Santiago/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Former President Donald Trump is seen during his criminal trial in New York City on May 30.
By
Published 11:00 AM

By Kaitlan Collins and John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled for a pre-sentencing hearing with a probation officer Monday after his conviction in his hush money trial, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The interview will be virtual and, as CNN previously reported, Trump attorney Todd Blanche will be present.

The hearing is standard and required as part of the pre-sentencing investigation.

NBC News was first to report on the Monday meeting.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content