​Trump team files letter saying they want to challenge hush money verdict based on Supreme Court immunity ruling

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s legal team filed a letter Monday seeking to challenge the former president’s conviction in his New York criminal hush money trial based on the US Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, a source told CNN.

Trump’s lawyer filed a letter with Judge Juan Merchan seeking permission to file a motion to challenge the verdict, the source said. If the judge allows Trump to file the motion it could delay Trump’s sentencing – set for next week – to allow the parties to brief the issue.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office did not file its sentencing submission Monday as expected, according to a source. The district attorney’s office declined to comment on the matter.

Trump’s longshot bid to challenge his conviction follows the high court ruling earlier in the day that presidents have an absolute immunity from prosecution for core official acts. It comes as the 2024 Republican presumptive presidential nominee seeks to avoid other pre-election trials in the three most significant criminal prosecutions he faces.

The 6-3 decision, which split along ideological lines, found that Trump may claim immunity from criminal prosecution for some of the actions he took as president before leaving office, likely delaying cases – like his federal election subversion trial related to his actions on January 6, 2021 – even further.

Trump became the first former US president to be convicted of a felony in May when a Manhattan jury found him guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money criminal trial.

Trump’s sentence is up to the judge, and it could include prison time or probation. Merchan set that sentencing hearing for July 11.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.