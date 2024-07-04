Biden expected to speak with Netanyahu on Thursday

By Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later Thursday morning to discuss developments relating to a hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, officials from the White House and Israeli government tell CNN.

The call comes as Israel and Hamas appear to be on the brink of a framework agreement for a deal, an Israeli source familiar with the negotiations has told CNN. Hamas recently provided a response to the framework to Qatari and Egyptian mediators, a move Israeli officials believe will enable the two parties to enter detailed negotiations to reach an agreement. A deal, however, is still not finalized nor is it assured.

CNN previously reported the US recently proposed new language to help bridge gaps in discussions for a deal. The proposed language focused on a period in the first phase of the proposal when Israel and Hamas would be expected to hold more negotiations with the goal of moving to the second phase of the deal.

A US official says the response appears to be constructive while adding more work will need to continue.

The Israeli official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media, also told CNN that Netanyahu will convene a cabinet meeting Thursday night.

Biden and Netanyahu last spoke on May 6. The two men are expected to meet in Washington in several weeks when the Israeli prime minister visits to address Congress, a source familiar with the matter previously told CNN’s MJ Lee. US and Israeli officials are still in the process of nailing down logistical details for the Biden-Netanyahu meeting, which would likely take place at the White House, the source said. The two leaders will see each other, barring any abrupt last-minute change in circumstances.

The call also comes as Biden is fighting for his own political survival back home after floundering on the debate stage against former President Donald Trump last week. Biden’s handling of the conflict between Israel and Hamas remains a key issue of concern for many in the Democratic Party, including younger voters.

