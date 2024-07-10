House Oversight subpoenas three White House aides for depositions about Biden’s health

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — The GOP-led House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed three White House aides for depositions later this month to discuss President Joe Biden’s health, according to the committee.

The subpoenas were sent to Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini and Ashley Williams, according to a committee news release.

The subpoenas are the latest attempt from Republicans to continue to drill down on the mental acuity of the president that has left Democrats in turmoil since Biden’s disastrous debate performance.

White House spokesman for investigations Ian Sams called out House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Jim Comer of Kentucky in response to the subpoenas.

“Like everything Congressman Comer has done over the past year, these subpoenas are a baseless political stunt intended for him to get media attention instead of engage in legitimate oversight,” Sams said in a statement. “His partisan attacks on the President have been discredited, and now he continues to debase the House by weaponizing subpoenas to get headlines instead of seeking information through the proper constitutional process.”

Republicans have also requested an interview with Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, and continue to try and push to get the audio tapes of the president’s interviews with former special counsel Robert Hur.

