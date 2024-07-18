READ: Raskin’s letter encouraging Biden to reconsider reelection campaign

By CNN staff

(CNN) — Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, privately encouraged President Joe Biden to reconsider his reelection campaign in a letter earlier this month.

The July 6 letter, first reported by The New York Times and obtained by CNN’s Pamela Brown, offers rare insight into the delicate situation some of the president’s top congressional allies are navigating in the wake of Biden’s disastrous debate performance last month.

Read the letter here:

