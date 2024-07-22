Harris to skip Netanyahu’s speech to Congress but plans separate meeting

By Manu Raju, Betsy Klein and Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris declined to preside over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The decision to skip the joint meeting underscores the tense relationship between the Biden administration and Netanyahu at a time when the war in Gaza has caused growing backlash from the left.

An aide to the vice president said the two world leaders will meet separately later this week. Harris’ aide cited a previously scheduled event as the reason for missing the speech Wednesday.

A date for the Netanyahu-Harris meeting has not been announced, but it will be separate from President Joe Biden’s planned meeting with the Israeli prime minister.

The closely watched bilateral will mark Harris’ first meeting with a world leader since Biden stepped aside from his reelection campaign and endorsed Harris’ candidacy.

Harris is expected to “continue her intensive engagement on the conflict in Gaza,” the aide said, noting that she is expected to underscore a commitment to ensuring Israel can defend itself, condemn Hamas’ attack on October 7 and reiterate concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“We anticipate the Vice President will convey her view that it is time for the war to end in a way where Israel is secure, all hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can enjoy their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination,” according to the aide. “And they will discuss efforts to reach agreement on the ceasefire deal.”

On Wednesday, Harris is set to address Zeta Phi Beta sorority’s Grand Boule in Indianapolis for a moderated conversation, an effort to engage Black women voters.

“Her travel to Indianapolis on July 24 should not be interpreted as a change in her position with regard to Israel,” the aide said.

Harris was not the only top Democrat to decline presiding over Netanyahu’s speech. Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, a Washington state Democrat, also declined to preside, according to a spokesperson.

Instead, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland, will preside over Netanyahu’s address on Capitol Hill, a source familiar told CNN.

Netanyahu landed in the Washington, DC, area on Monday afternoon, according to a post by an Israeli Embassy official on X. He is expected to meet with the families of those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza – including Americans – on Monday evening.

Netanyahu is also slated to meet with congressional leaders on Wednesday, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Biden is expected to meet with Netanyahu on Thursday, a US official said, though the date of the meeting has been fluid as the US president recovers from Covid-19. Over the weekend, Biden announced he would end his bid for reelection and has endorsed Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president.

