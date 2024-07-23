Johnson and Jeffries officially announce bipartisan task force on Trump assassination attempt

By Lauren Fox and Zachary Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday officially announced a bipartisan House task force to investigate the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

“The security failures that allowed an assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life are shocking. In response to bipartisan demands for answers, we are announcing a House Task Force made up of seven Republicans and six Democrats to thoroughly investigate the matter,” the two leaders said in a statement. “The task force will be empowered with subpoena authority and will move quickly to find the facts, ensure accountability, and make certain such failures never happen again.”

Johnson told Fox News in an interview last week that the task force would be forthcoming.

Congress has moved swiftly to investigate the security failures that led to the shooting on July 13. On Monday, US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was grilled at length by the House Oversight Committee, and she has faced numerous calls from Hill lawmakers, including Johnson, to resign.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.