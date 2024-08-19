Skip to Content
GOP-controlled election board in Georgia passes rule that could further delay certification

By Nick Valencia, Sara Murray, Jason Morris and Jade Gordon, CNN

(CNN) — The Georgia State Election Board passed a rule Monday giving local election officials additional power to investigate ballot counts before certifying the results, a move critics say could inject chaos into the 2024 election and delay the state’s official vote count.

The “Rule for Reconciliation Prior to Certification” will allow for a hand recount of votes to ensure “the total number of ballots cast” does not exceed “the total number of persons who voted,” according to the language of the rule.

County election officials will now be allowed to investigate any possible discrepancies.

The vote was carried 3 to 2 by the five-member board.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

