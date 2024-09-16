Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Suspect in apparent assassination attempt of Trump is in federal court

<i>GoFundMe via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Ryan Wesley Routh (center)
GoFundMe via CNN Newsource
Ryan Wesley Routh (center)
By
today at 6:36 AM
Published 7:22 AM

By Evan Perez, Holmes Lybrand and Devan Cole, CNN

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) — Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, is in federal court for an initial appearance Monday morning.

Routh is wearing dark prison scrubs, and his feet and hands are shackled. He will appear before Magistrate Judge Ryon M. McCabe.

Federal prosecutors have not yet announced what charges Routh will face. He was taken into custody Sunday after being stopped on the highway following the shooting incident.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content