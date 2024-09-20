US soldier who fled to North Korea sentenced to one year in confinement and dishonorable discharge

By Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — The US soldier who ran across the border from South to North Korea last year was sentenced Friday to one year in confinement and dishonorable discharge after pleading guilty to charges of desertion and assault.

Pvt. Travis King pleaded guilty at a court martial in Fort Bliss, Texas, to one count – or specification – of desertion, one count of assault on a noncommissioned officer and three counts of disobeying a superior commissioned officer, according to a statement from the US Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.

King was also reduced in rank to an E1, the lowest enlisted rank. The time King spent in confinement after his apprehension will count toward his sentence, the Army said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

