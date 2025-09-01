Where is Donald Trump today? On the golf course

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is just fine, he said in a message to followers Sunday afternoon as he returned to the White House from a day at his Virginia golf club.

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” he wrote on Truth Social — a nod to the swirl of weekend speculation about his wellbeing.

That capitalized missive was followed by a steady stream of social media posts Sunday evening and Monday morning — on everything from India tariffs, Covid vaccines and crime — before he returned to Trump National Golf Club for Labor Day.

Trump made 26 public engagements last month — most recently, a three-plus-hour Cabinet meeting last Tuesday where the president fielded questions on topics from Taylor Swift’s engagement to global conflicts.

So it was certainly unusual when, for three weekdays at the end of August, Trump’s public schedule went uncharacteristically dark.

There were no events on his schedule last Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, and the president spent his Labor Day weekend in Washington also with no public appearances scheduled. The conspicuous absence lit conspiratorial corners of the internet and group chats ablaze with questions.

But on Saturday, he emerged, spotted by pool reporters in a white polo, black pants, and signature red “Make America Great Again” hat on the way to his Virginia golf club. Grandchildren Kai Trump and Spencer Trump were also along for the ride. He returned to his club on Sunday — posting a photo of himself seated in a golf cart during a matchup with former football coach-turned-Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden — and again Monday.

The White House press office often boasts of Trump as the “most accessible” president in history, tweaking his predecessor as they highlight his significant engagements with the press. As questions arose about the president’s activities and whereabouts, a White House official said Friday he was holding standard policy and staff meetings. He also sat for an hourlong interview with the conservative publication Daily Caller.

“He’s very much alive!” Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese said in a post to social media previewing her interview – a nod to intense conjecture amid the very online set.

During his first term, Trump, like his predecessors, took a summer vacation. He spent extended periods at his Bedminster, New Jersey, club in the month of August – 14 days in 2017, 15 in 2018, 14 in 2019, and 7 in 2020, during the Covid pandemic.

But the president has eschewed a lengthier respite this time around. He has spent six weekends in Bedminster since Memorial Day, plus a weekend at his Scotland golf property and 17 visits to his Northern Virginia golf course, including this holiday weekend.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the online rumor mill generated intrigue amid broader concerns from the public about presidential wellness. Trump, at 79, will be the oldest president in history at the end of his term. And President Joe Biden was wracked with inquiries about his fitness for office, eventually prompting his withdrawal from his reelection campaign.

Images of Trump’s bruised hand prompted some speculation earlier this week, something the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, dismissed as “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.” The White House announced in July that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, after he was seen with swelling in his legs.

Trump, Barbabella said at the time, “remains in excellent health.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Jenna Monnin contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.