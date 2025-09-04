Trump moves planned Rose Garden dinner with tech leaders inside due to inclement weather

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump will host tech leaders for a dinner in the State Dining Room, after inclement weather forced him to scrap plans to hold it in the Rose Garden, a White House official said.

The event would have been the first to be held in the newly renovated space. It was raining heavily in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

The guest list for the event is expected to include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, according to a White House official. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, a staunch Trump ally before the two men had a public falling out, is not expected to attend, though he wrote on X that he was invited, could not make it and was sending a representative instead.

A source familiar told CNN the dinner plans came together quickly, with the event taking place the same day first lady Melania Trump hosted a rare public event at the White House focused on artificial intelligence.

“The robots are here. Our future is no longer science fiction,” Melania Trump said in her first public appearance since July 13.

CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet, Sundar Pichai spoke at the first lady’s afternoon event and then attend the dinner.

In a statement to CNN before the event was moved indoors, the White House called the renovated space the “Rose Garden Club” and said the president looks forward to “welcoming top business, political, and tech leaders for this dinner.”

“The Rose Garden Club at the White House is the hottest place to be in Washington, or perhaps the world. The president looks forward to welcoming top business, political, and tech leaders for this dinner and the many dinners to come on the new, beautiful Rose Garden patio,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said.

The Hill was first to report on the president’s plans.

The president told aides weeks ago that he wanted to have a big Rose Garden debut on a clear, beautiful day.

The Rose Garden has been stripped of its grass and paved over with stone, an attempt to replicate the patio at Mar-a-Lago, where Trump dines al fresco during his weekends away from Washington.

The president made frequent check-ins this summer with the orange-shirted workers tearing out the grass and reinforcing the ground underneath, at one point inviting them into the Oval Office for a photo. Presidential seals have been embedded into the stone, and the drainage grates are styled like American flags.

In recent days, CNN has seen new lighting being installed and tested on the roof of the West Wing aimed towards the Rose Garden.

There has also been a steady playlist of music coming from the Rose Garden, piping through new speakers that have been installed.

Recent selections have included Billy Joel’s “She’s Always a Woman” as well as Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and The Beatles’ “In My Life.”

CNN’s Betsy Klein, Kaitlan Collins and Alayna Treene contributed to this report.

This story and headline have been updated with additional information.

