Trump aides are discussing jobs for Eric Adams to try to clear the NYC mayoral field against Mamdani

By Kristen Holmes, Gloria Pazmino, Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — New York Mayor Eric Adams met privately with President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff earlier this week to discuss potential opportunities to join the Trump administration, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Aides to Trump have floated the idea of offering Adams a job in the administration with the aim of blocking Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani from becoming the city’s next mayor. One of the possibilities is an ambassadorship, with countries in discussions including Saudi Arabia, two people with knowledge of the conversations told CNN.

Nothing has been finalized, the individuals cautioned, describing the conversations as ongoing and extremely fluid.

With speculation swirling about his future, Adams issued a statement denying he was ending his reelection bid – for now.

“Serving New Yorkers as their mayor is the only job I’ve ever wanted,” the mayor said. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made lowering crime, improving schools, building housing, and cutting costs for working families — and I remain the best person to lead this city forward.

“While I will always listen if called to serve our country, no formal offers have been made. I am still running for reelection, and my full focus is on the safety and quality of life of every New Yorker.”

Adams leaving the race could potentially allow former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to consolidate the opposition vote to Mamdani, who shocked Cuomo in June’s Democratic primary but has elicited concerns from some top Democrats about his democratic socialist views.

Trump told reporters Thursday night that he wants to see the New York City mayoral election be a one-on-one race, encouraging “two people drop out” without clarifying who but making clear his distaste for Mamdani.

“I’d prefer not to have a communist mayor of New York City,” Trump said.

Mamdani, in turn, has accused Cuomo of allying with Trump and challenged the president to a one-on-one debate.

Witkoff is one of Trump’s most trusted advisers. A source familiar with their meeting noted that nothing was offered to Adams, but that privately the president has indicated he would like to offer Adams a role in the administration. The source also said that the meeting was kept at a close hold even within the walls of the White House, and many aides only learned through news reports Wednesday about the initial outreach from Trump allies to Adams.

The New York Times first reported Witkoff and Adams’ meeting.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.