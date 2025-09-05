White House plans to abandon Biden-era rules on compensating customers for disrupted flights

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — The White House says it plans to roll back proposed rules by the Biden administration, including some that required passengers to be compensated by airlines for disrupted flights.

According to a public document posted Thursday by the White House, the Department of Transportation will withdraw an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking that explored the idea of requiring US and foreign air carriers to provide “essential services,” and compensation to passengers after a canceled or delayed flight in the US due to circumstances within the airline’s control.

CNN reached out to the White House for comment.

In a statement to CNN, a DOT spokesperson said the department would “implement all aviation consumer protection requirements mandated by Congress,” adding that includes the requirement to refund ticket prices to passengers when an airline cancels or substantially delays flights and consumers choose not to travel.

“Some of the rules proposed or adopted by the previous administration, however, went beyond what Congress has required by statute, and we intend to reconsider those extra-statutory requirements,” the spokesperson said.

Airlines for America, the lobbying group for US airlines, praised the planned rollback.

“We are encouraged by this Department of Transportation reviewing unnecessary and burdensome regulations that exceed its authority and don’t solve issues important to our customers,” said a spokesperson for the group. “We look forward to working with DOT on implementing President Trump’s deregulatory agenda.”

Former President Joe Biden and former Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg originally proposed the rule in 2023. The previous administration had also proposed rules on “unnecessary hidden fees” on airfares. On Thursday, Buttigieg posted on X the move was “not a surprise.”

