Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

By John Fritze, Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to hear arguments over President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, taking up a fast-moving appeal that deals with the centerpiece of the administration’s economic agenda.

In the meantime, the tariffs will remain in place while the court hears the case.

Trump is pressing the justices to overturn a lower court ruling that found his administration acted unlawfully by imposing many of his import taxes, including the “Liberation Day” tariffs the White House announced in April and tariffs placed this year against China, Mexico and Canada that were designed to combat fentanyl entering the United States.

The case puts a major component of the American economy on the conservative court’s docket. And it raises a fundamental question about the power of the president to levy emergency tariffs absent explicit approval from Congress.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.