Jury selected in trial of man accused of trying to assassinate Trump at Florida golf course

Fort Pierce, Florida (CNN) — Twelve jurors and four alternates have been chosen in the trial of Ryan Wesley Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last September at a Florida golf course.

Routh is defending himself at the trial, sitting alone at the defense table in a grey suit and tie.

During voir dire, the process of selecting a jury, Routh struck some potential jurors from the pool of more than 180 people who had experience in law enforcement.

Overall, Routh appears to have settled into his role of defending himself, though at one point when he challenged one potential juror, or seemed to, federal district Judge Aileen Cannon appeared to warn him about enlisting his counsel, who is now on standby since he’s representing himself.

“We spoke about this hybrid counsel — are you enlisting your attorneys for substantive issues? You are only supposed to for procedure and technicalities,” the judge said.

She added, “I’m hearing whispers regarding legal advice.” Routh responded, “They wanted to sit with me and i told them, ‘No, I got this.”

The jury will likely be given instructions Wednesday afternoon and it’s possible opening arguments will begin later in the day, but could slip to Thursday morning.

