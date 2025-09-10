Schumer moves to force vote on Epstein files release in brazen breach of Senate protocol

By Ted Barrett, Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer moved on Wednesday to force a vote on releasing documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, putting the contentious issue front-and-center in the chamber.

Schumer took a brazen procedural step on the Senate floor in order to trigger the vote.

Traditionally, only the majority party takes the procedural step of “filing cloture” to set up a floor vote on a measure. In filing cloture himself and tying it to the must-pass annual defense policy package as an amendment, Schumer has guaranteed a full Senate vote.

A Republican source warned that this move will be seen as a hostile act, which could jeopardize bipartisan negotiations on the defense package. Another Republican source said that it is not viewed as a serious attempt to release the Epstein files, as even GOP senators who want to see the documents released object to how Schumer has handled this.

Schumer’s office says that the text is identical to GOP Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna’s resolution in the House, and if passed, it would require the Justice Department to release all of the Epstein files within 30 days of passage.

