White House requests $58 million in security funding from Congress following Kirk assassination

By Arlette Saenz, Alison Main, Ted Barrett, CNN

(CNN) — The White House has requested an additional $58 million in security funding for the executive and judicial branches following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a Republican congressional aide said.

The funding request is being “actively processed” in the context of a stopgap funding bill, the aide said. Lawmakers are facing a looming end-of-month deadline to fund the government and stave off a shutdown, with House GOP leaders expected to move this week on a bill.

The request, first reported by Punchbowl News, comes amid heightened concerns in Washington about security for public officials, including among members of Congress, in the wake of the Kirk assassination.

House Speaker Mike Johnson conceded Monday that leadership didn’t yet have the text of a short-term funding bill because they are “trying to resolve” security funding issues, which he called “kind of a late-breaking development.”

Johnson said leadership is also looking at how to include more money for lawmaker security in the funding bill.

“We don’t have consensus around that yet, because all of this has pretty rapidly developed over the last few days, and everyone was home in their districts for the weekend,” he said, adding that Republicans and Democrats will have talks over the next two days to determine “what everyone believes is appropriate” for ensuring their safety.

“I want everyone within the sound of my voice to understand members of Congress are safe. They will be kept safe. They have security measures now at their residences. And personally, we can always enhance and do more and do better. And I think everyone’s looking at that soberly right now, after this unspeakable tragedy that befell our friend,” the Louisiana Republican continued.

Senate Republicans will be briefed on security issues by the Senate Sergeant at Arms office and US Capitol Police during their weekly conference lunch on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said. Senate Sergeant at Arms Jennifer Hemingway and Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan are expected to attend the GOP policy lunch after being invited by Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

Thune said on Monday that he hopes to pass a short-term government funding bill later this week, assuming the House passes it. He signaled that could require weekend work because the Senate is in recess next week for the Jewish holidays and the shutdown deadline is at the end of the month.

Thune said it’s possible that short-term bill would include additional funding for security for lawmakers.

In July, following the fatal shootings targeting state lawmakers in Minnesota, the House increased security funding and resources for lawmakers in their home districts as part of a new program. Johnson previously said that approximately 60 Democrats and 20 Republicans took advantage of the program, and he wants to examine what worked and what didn’t.

On Sunday, the speaker said that he’s been working to reassure House members about their personal security and that congressional leaders are looking at “all the options” to bolster it.

“I’ve been talking with a lot of them over the last few days about that and trying to calm the nerves to assure them that we will make certain that everyone has a level of security that’s necessary,” he said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

He echoed calls from leaders of both parties on Capitol Hill urging lawmakers to “turn down the rhetoric.”

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.