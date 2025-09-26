Hegseth’s surprise gathering of top military brass is to deliver speech on ‘warrior ethos,’ sources say

By Natasha Bertrand, Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s surprise gathering of hundreds of generals and admirals in Virginia next week is being called so he can describe the administration’s reinvention of the Department of Defense as the “Department of War” and outline new standards for military personnel, according to half a dozen people familiar with the planning.

“It’s meant to be a show of force of what the new military now looks like under the president,” a White House official told CNN.

The meeting is expected to resemble “a pep rally” where Hegseth will underscore the importance of the “warrior ethos” and outline a new vision for the US military, said three of the sources. He is expected to discuss new readiness, fitness and grooming standards the officers are expected to adhere to and enforce.

“It’s about getting the horses into the stable and whipping them into shape,” said a defense official familiar with the planning. “And the guys with the stars on their shoulders make for a better audience from an optics standpoint. This is a showcase for Hegseth to tell them: get on board, or potentially have your career shortened.”

Hegseth’s team is planning on recording his speech and releasing it publicly later, three of the sources said, and the White House is planning to amplify it, the White House official said.

As of Friday, there were no plans for Hegseth to make a major national security-related announcement as part of the meeting, all of the sources said, making it even more surprising that he has ordered the officers to attend in person and leave their posts for what will essentially be a major speech.

As of now, there isn’t expected to be a weapons showcase for the officers as President Donald Trump suggested, according to the White House official and one of the sources familiar with the planning. Trump is not currently planning to be involved or attend the meeting on Tuesday, two officials told CNN.

The original idea for the unprecedented gathering of generals and admirals was Hegseth’s, the White House official and one of the sources familiar with the planning said. Hegseth later let the White House know about the plans, but Trump himself knew very little about the details when he was asked about it in the Oval Office on Thursday, the White House official said.

The hundreds of generals and flag officers who were invited were also not told why they were ordered to drop everything and travel to Virginia, CNN has reported. One of the sources, a defense official, told CNN that it has been made very clear to the general and flag officers summoned by Hegseth that if they can’t attend, they will need to provide an extremely good reason for their absence.

In recent years, Hegseth, an Army veteran, has repeatedly expressed disdain for general and flag officers, accusing them of being responsible for injecting “woke” politics into US military culture.

He has fired a slew of high-profile general and flag officers since taking office, and also ordered the Defense Department in May to cut the number of four-star generals and admirals by at least 20%.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.