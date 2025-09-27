Trump says he’s sending troops to Portland to protect ICE facilities

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said in a social media post Saturday he is directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “provide all necessary troops” to Portland, Oregon, a city he described as “war ravaged,” to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities he claimed are “under siege” by Antifa and “other domestic terrorists.”

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” Trump wrote.

The White House did not provide additional comment when reached by CNN for clarification on what the president meant by “full force” and which troops would be sent to the city.

This comes after a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, by a gunman who investigators believe intended to target ICE personnel and property. He killed one detainee and seriously injured two others.

In early September, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Portland wasn’t necessarily on his radar as a city where federal intervention was necessary, but he claimed, without evidence, that “paid terrorists” are wreaking havoc on the city, which he said his administration would “wipe out.”

“These are paid agitators, and they’re very dangerous for our country. And when we go there, if we go to Portland, we’re going to wipe them out,” Trump said in the Oval Office earlier this month. “They’re going to be gone, and they’re going to be gone. They won’t even stand the fight. They will not stay there.”

