American man detained in Afghanistan has been released

(CNN) — An American man who had been detained in Afghanistan by the Taliban since December 2024 has been released, the US State Department announced Sunday.

Amir Amiry, 36, was released Sunday after months of negotiations led by Qatari and US mediators and is now headed back to the United States, according to the State Department and a diplomatic source with knowledge of the release.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Qatar in a statement, saying the country’s “strong partnership and tireless diplomatic efforts were vital to securing his release.”

“President Trump will not rest until all our captive citizens are back home,” he added. “This release today is a significant step by the administration in Kabul to effect that goal.”

Amiry is the latest American to have been released through America’s security and diplomatic partnership with Qatar, a Gulf state which the US has enjoyed a strong relationship with for decades. The US does not have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, having closed its embassy there after the Taliban takeover in August 2022.

The circumstances of why Amiry was in Afghanistan or why he was detained aren’t clear. CNN has reached out to the State Department.

Hamdullah Fitrat, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban, said in a statement that US hostage envoy Adam Boehler met with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday. Muttaqi stated in the meeting that Amiri’s release demonstrated “that the Government of Afghanistan does not view issues concerning foreign nationals from a political perspective and reiterated that diplomacy provides pathways for resolving such matters,” Fitrat noted.

