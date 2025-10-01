Will the federal government shutdown affect you? Tell us about it

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — The federal government has shut down for the first time in six years because Congress failed to approve a federal spending bill before October 1.

Republicans and Democrats are still far apart in coming to an agreement to continue funding the federal government. One of the central issues is extending the enhanced premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act coverage.

The shutdown could disrupt the lives of many Americans, particularly federal employees, many of whom who will not be paid until the impasse ends.

National parks may be closed or unstaffed. Some federal housing subsidies could run out of funding. The US Food and Drug Administration must limit inspections. Maintenance at national cemeteries has been paused.

Though air traffic controllers have to remain on the job, many called in sick during the last shutdown in the first Trump administration, snarling flights.

However, some essential government functions are continuing. Notably, Social Security recipients will receive their monthly payments, and the unemployed will continue to receive their jobless benefits.

