Trump administration reversing counterterrorism funding cuts to New York

By Kaitlan Collins, Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is reversing cuts to counterterrorism funding for New York after the president intervened, a person familiar with what happened told CNN.

“I am pleased to advise that I reversed the cuts made to Homeland Security and Counterterrorism for New York City and State. It was my Honor to do so,” President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday.

Trump was only informed about the counterterrorism cuts to New York, which have been met with strong pushback from state leaders, in recent days and exploded in anger, ordering them to be reversed, the person said.

“While FEMA’s initial allocation fully met program requirements, after consultation with federal partners and in recognition of our critical security partnership with New York, FEMA is providing access to $136 million, bringing the State Homeland Security funding to $187 million to ensure it has the resources needed to counter and combat evolving threats,” a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday.

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul celebrated the news on X and credited Trump with the reversal, writing: “From the moment @Sec_Noem tried to defund our police and counterterrorism programs, we stood up and fought back. I’m glad that @POTUS heard our call to reverse these cuts.”

“That means $187 million for the NYPD, FDNY & first responders across the state that keep New Yorkers safe,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.