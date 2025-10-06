Treasury names Social Security head as CEO of IRS

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano will also take on the newly created role of Chief Executive Officer of the Internal Revenue Service, the Treasury Department announced Monday.

Bisignano, who was CEO of the payments multinational Fiserv before being confirmed as the head of Social Security in May, will continue leading that agency, which distributes monthly payments to more than 74 million beneficiaries. He has promised to improve customer service and enhance technology at Social Security.

In an unusual arrangement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will remain as acting commissioner of the IRS, which has had multiple chiefs over the past year. Bisignano will be in charge of managing the IRS and overseeing its day-to-day operations, while reporting to Bessent, the department’s announcement said.

At the IRS, Bisignano will “sharpen our focus on collections, privacy, and customer service,” Bessent said in a statement.

“The IRS and SSA – two of the most public-facing and broadly impactful federal agencies – also share many of the same technological and customer service goals,” the Treasury Department said in a statement. “This makes Mr. Bisignano a natural choice for this role.”

The appointment comes as the IRS, which has lost a sizable share of its staff under the Trump administration’s quest to downsize the federal government, must put in place major tax changes from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act before the tax filing season starts in January.

